Number of registered voters slightly increases in county

YORK – The number of registered voters in York County has slightly risen since the Primary Election in May and is also higher than the total was right before the General Election in 2020.

In late October, 2020, there were 9,904 total registered voters in the county. Last May, according to figures then from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, there were 9,874 total registered voters in York County. Currently, there are 9,912 registered voters in this county.

The majority of the registered voters in York County continue to be Republicans. In November of 2020, there were 6,546 registered Republicans in York County. That compares with 6,533 in May of 2022 and 6,601 at this time.

There are currently 1,533 registered Democrats in York County, compared to 1,645 in 2020 and 1,572 last May.

Two years ago, there were 100 registered Libertarians in York County. That number is now 117.

In 2020, 1,613 people were registered as non-partisan in York County. That number rose to 1,646 last May and now stands at 1,640.

There are currently 21 York County residents registered as members of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party. Two years ago, this particular party was not formally recognized. It was recognized before the May Primary when the number was 14 – so that particular registration number in York County has risen by seven over the course of this year.