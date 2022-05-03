Number of registered voters slightly drops in county, some locals join Legalize Marijuana NOW party

YORK – Current voter registration numbers for York County show a slight decline in the total number of people are registered to vote compared to the total right before the 2020 General Election.

And more than a handful of York County voters have registered as members of the Legalize Marijuana NOW party, which did not officially exist back in 2020.

In late October, 2020, there were 9,904 total registered voters in the county. Currently, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, there are 9,874 total registered voters in York County.

In 2020, at that time, of the registered voters in the county, 6,546 were Republicans. Currently, there are 6,533 registered Republicans here. That is a 13-person decrease.

In 2020, at that time, there were 1,645 registered Democrats in York County, Right now, there are 1,572. That is a decrease of 73 people.

Two years ago, there were 100 registered Libertarians in York County. That number is now 109, which is an increase of nine people.

In 2020, 1,613 people were registered as non-partisan. That number has increased by 33 people, bringing the non-partisan number to 1,646.

And there are now 14 York County residents registered with the Legalize Marijuana NOW party – 14 more than two years ago because, again, this particular party was not formally recognized at that time.

