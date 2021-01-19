Number of new COVID cases in York County greatly improved

YORK – The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in York County has greatly improved, according to figures provided by the Four Corners Health District.

During the time period of Jan. 16-18, there were only six new cases in York County. That’s a vast improvement as typical two-day totals – since November – have been in the double digits on a regular basis.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County.

That means, based on latest population figures, 10.94 percent of the county’s population has had COVID-19 (and the cases have been confirmed by tests).

In the time span of Jan. 16-18, there were 22 new cases in the Four Corners Health District, with 13 of those being in Seward County. Butler County had only two new cases and Polk County only had one.

As of Jan. 18, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district was at 4,522. There were There were 236 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 119 of those cases recorded in the past 7 days.

Regarding vaccinations, a total of 2,329 have been administered in the health district so far – there have been no second-dose vaccines administered yet, according to information from the health district.