NSP, York County Sheriff’s Department apprehend man after pursuit

YORK — Nebraska State Troopers, with the assistance of York County Sheriff’s Deputies, have arrested a man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Friday morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., law enforcement received a report of a theft at Bomgaars in Central City. The information given also matched the description of a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Lincoln earlier this week. The same vehicle was then reported to have been involved in a fuel theft from a gas station in Hordville, in Hamilton County.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., a York County deputy located the vehicle as it was traveling near Highway 66 and Highway 81. The deputy began pursuit of the vehicle which fled southbound on Highway 81.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the Accord entered Interstate 80 traveling eastbound, troopers took over as primary in the pursuit. The vehicle continued driving erratically, with speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The NSP Aviation Support Division deployed in the NSP helicopter to provide aerial support.