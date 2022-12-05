 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NSP investigating fatal crash after pursuit

NSP

HAMILTON COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night, Dec. 3.

Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Jordan Eastman, 34, of Giltner. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

