NRD races decided in Tuesday’s election

YORK – A number of races for seats on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors were decided during this week’s General Election.

There were several contested races, including that between Larry Moore and Kevin Peterson in Subdistrict 1. Peterson won the seat by earning 7,430 votes compared to 6,976 earned by Moore.

In Subdistrict 4, Paul Weiss received 8,280 votes, compared to 5,635 earned by Ben Heath.

In Subdistrict 5, Michael Nuss was given 8,017 votes compared to 5,591 earned by Neal Hoff.

In Subdistrict 7, Anthony Bohaty had 8,529 votes compared to 7,227 by Ronda Rich.

For the at large vote, Teresa Otte received 8,131 votes compared to 6,653 for Eugene Ulmer.

Doug Dickson was unopposed in Subdistrict 2, earning 13,749 votes.

Bill Stahly was unopposed in Subdistrict 3, earning 13,482 votes.

Bill Kuehner was unopposed in Subdistrict 6, earning 13,347 votes.

And Matthew Perry was unopposed in Subdistrict 8, earning 13,354 votes.