YORK -- With hot dogs and applause, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District staff and board members celebrated during an open house event Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area on Thursday, April 13. Over 75 people gathered to enjoy a picnic supper and explore the newly installed playground equipment overlooking Recharge Lake.

The event was also an opportunity to honor three long-serving members of the board of directors: Micheal Nuss, Roger Houdersheldt and Doug Dickinson.

Lynn Yates, chairperson of the NRD board said, “We thank them for their years of service and the great things they are doing. They have a lot of experience. It’s a privilege and pleasure to recognize these three individuals for their service. Another reason why we are here is to dedicate the new playground equipment to the Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area. We thank everyone for coming out this evening.”

Nuss has served on the NRD board for 20 years and hails from Sutton. Houdersheldt has served for 30 years, including terms as chairman of the board and is from Shelby. Dickinson has served for 40 years in a variety of leadership positions on the board. He is currently the board treasurer and is from Seward.

The NRD board of directors voted to replace the playground equipment at Anderson Recreation Area last February. The plan was to install the new equipment in summer 2022 and to celebrate it along with the 50th anniversary of Nebraska’s NRDs (established in 1972). However, due to construction delays, the equipment was not installed until November and it was decided to hold off on the community celebration until spring. Since then, benches and other finishing touches have been added to the area, creating a welcoming space for families. The playground is on the northeast side of the park, near the picnic shelter, camping area, amphitheater, and restrooms.

In addition to Anderson Recreation Area, the NRD operates five other recreation areas in the district with a variety of amenities from boating and camping to archery and hiking. There is no cost for day use of any of the recreation areas owned by the Upper Big Blue NRD. Depending on the location, camping may have a minimal cost. Every year, thousands of district residents as well as those from across the state and nation, visit these recreation areas.

This year, there is an added incentive to enjoy recreation areas managed by Nebraska’s 23 NRDs: the NRD Recreation Exploration Challenge.

Nebraska’s NRDs are challenging outdoor enthusiasts to visit as many of the state’s NRD recreation areas as they can between March 1, 2023, and Sept. 15, 2023. Visitors can submit a photo from their trip to the rec area for a chance to win prizes. There are monthly drawings as well as a grand prize drawing. Full details may be found at www.nrdnet.org/recreation.