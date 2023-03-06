YORK – The Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) offers a program that is designed to encourage replacement plantings of trees and shrubs damaged or destroyed by tornadoes, strong winds, hail and ice storms. It is designed to encourage plantings which provide public and private benefits.

This area was certainly affected by the weather last year with many trees being heavily damaged or destroyed altogether.

Cost-share funding will be considered for 4-8-foot nursery stock replacement trees. This program is not for the replacement of trees that have been damaged or have died due to winter kill, disease or insects.

According to the NRD, cost-share through this program is not available for the removal of damaged or dead trees, stump removal or maintenance.

The district will match 50% of the local share of the project cost of storm-damaged trees on public right-of-way and public property with a maximum cost-share of $10,000. The city or village amount of district funding available is dependent on the annual budget.

The district will also match 50% of the private entity or rural or urban homeowner’s share of the project cost of storm-damaged trees on private property, with a maximum cost-share of $300 per homeowner. Again, the amount of district funding available is dependent on the annual budget.

There are eligibility requirements:

1. The city, village, public or private entity, rural or urban homeowner, must submit an application and a work plan for the replacement tree planting. In the case of storm damage to a city or village, a work plan that includes a plan for all the public and private properties involved is preferred over individual work plans for each property. However, a signed application by each private property owner involved is required in addition to the master application submitted by the City or Village. The plan or plans must include:

* A list of the trees and shrubs, and number to be planted.

* A map showing where trees will be placed.

* A timetable for completion of the project.

* An estimate of the total project cost.

2. The city, village, public or private entity or homeowner, must agree to maintain the plantings for a minimum of five years.

3. The city, village, public or private entity, or homeowner (or combination thereof) must agree to match funds provided by the District and to be responsible for all labor and any other necessary materials.

4. Only those trees that have suffered at least 30% damage, as determined by the NRD, will be considered for replacement funding.

5. A site visit to assess the damage to trees by the NRD forester is necessary before an application will be accepted. The Forester will offer recommendations for a work plan for replacement plantings to the applicants.

6. Nursery stock that is 4’ – 8’ tall is recommended. Such nursery stock may be balled, burlapped or potted. Bare root stock may also be used if it is at least six feet tall. Permanent plantings are required. Bare root stock must be planted in early spring before bud break.

7. Tree replacement applications will be considered on a case by case basis.

8. The city, village, public or private entity, rural or urban homeowner, is eligible for funding for one project per storm event. The application for Storm Damage Tree Replacement must be made within one year after the storm occurs. The application must include a map and plan showing the location, and species of trees to be planted. The application shall also include an estimated project cost and a timetable for completing the Storm Damage Tree Replacement Project. The project is required to be completed within one year of the date of approval of the application.

If someone is interested in this program, they can call Kyle Yrkoski at the Upper Big Blue office at 402-362-6601. He can assist interested persons and answer questions. He can also be contacted at trees@upperbigblue.org.

Interested persons can also go to the NRD’s website at https://www.upperbigblue.org/treestree-programs/storm-damaged-trees