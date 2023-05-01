The board of directors of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District has named Morgan Ekhoff and Jack Allen of Aurora, and Elizabeth Marsh of York, as recipients of Burke Scholarships. Noah Fields of Seward was named as the alternate for the award.

These awards, in the amount of $2,000, are designated for district residents who are full-time students pursuing a two-year or four-year degree at a Nebraska college or university. Recipients must be enrolled in a natural resources program, or related field, and intend to enter the workforce upon graduation in a hands-on position such as farmer, conservationist, land manager, ag educator, or engineering technician.

The family of Raymond A. Burke established this scholarship in his memory for the benefit of young men and women interested in pursuing careers in natural resources related fields. Mr. Burke was a land improvement contractor and farmer with very strong interests in the management of conservation and educating young people. He served for 40 years on the elected boards of the Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District. From time to time, donations memorializing other individuals have been added to the Raymond A. Burke Scholarship Fund.

Previous recipients of Burke Scholarships have attended technical schools, private colleges, and state universities across Nebraska. Many have gone on to have rewarding careers in natural resources, including conservation and research activities.

Applications for 2024 Burke Scholarships are now available. The deadline for applications is March 22, 2024.

About the 2023 Burke Scholars

Morgan Ekhoff is a 2019 graduate of Aurora High School. The daughter of Brock and Renee' Ekhoff, Morgan's future plans include completing an associate's degree in agricultural sciences at Central Community College where she currently attends, then transferring to UNL to earn a bachelor's degree in agriculture education. Her long-term goal is to join her family's farming and ranching business, in addition to teaching Ag and FFA. Morgan is a member of the Nebraska National Guard. Her extracurricular interests are shooting sports, FFA livestock showing, and band. Her service activities include volunteering at the Prairie Plains Institute, Nebraska Veteran's Home, and Nebraska Game and Parks as a fishing instructor.

Jack Allen is a 2023 graduate of Aurora High School. The son of John and Suzanne Allen, Jack's future plans include pursuing a degree in environmental science at UNK beginning this fall. His career goal is to work on soil, water, and land management issues in Nebraska. He has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including band, football, wrestling, track, and Future Business Leaders of America. His service activities include volunteering at the Plainsman Museum in Hamilton County, acting as a youth football coach and youth wrestling mentor, as well as a DARE mentor.

Elizabeth Marsh is a 2022 graduate of York High School. The daughter of Susan and Michael Marsh, Elizabeth is pursuing a bachelor's degree in environmental science at Concordia University and plans to have a career studying the intersection of people and the environment. Marsh earned a Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award available, in 2023. Her final project included the installation of bat boxes at NRD recreation areas.

ALTERNATE: Noah Fields is a 2023 graduate of Seward High School. The son of Kevin and Deidra Fields, Noah is planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in rangeland management science at Chadron State College. His future career plans involve working for the US Forestry Service or National Parks Service as a ranger or another position where he spends most of his time outdoors, working in a conservation capacity. As a member of Key Club, Noah has com