NPPD warns about increased scam activity

YORK -- Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) officials are asking power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or their power will be disconnected.

“These predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment,” NPPD officials say. “Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.”

“Scammers continue to be creative and are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of others,” says NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan.

Keep the following in mind when answering phone calls and always be wary of such scams. NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions, saying: “We do not ask for payment over the phone. We do not ask customers for credit card numbers or demand payment with a pre-paid card. We do not go door to door demanding payment. We do not accept nor request payment from Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or Apple Pay.

“View NPPD’s payment methods to make paying your bill simple, secure and convenient at https://nppd.com/accounts-billing/ways-to-pay.

NPPD tell customers that if they receive an urgent call requiring immediate action to prevent disconnect of their electric service, they should hang up the phone and call NPPD Customer Service Specialists at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (275-6773). They can also find information concerning scam calls at https://www.nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.