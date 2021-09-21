NPPD sinks big investment into training center in York

YORK – NPPD satisfied its utility-wide need for a state-of-the-art training center in a big way – and with an equally hefty investment in its York complex.

A media tour conducted by three of NPPD’s management staff late last week revealed not only the new training center, but additional development of massive indoor storage space and an equally cavernous bay outfitted with two overhead cranes of 10 ton capacity each.

Scott Walz, Matt Gilliland and Grant Otten hosted the informative, strolling tour.

Walz wears several hats at NPPD as director of transmission, maintenance, distribution and construction.

Gilliland is director of operations support and Otten is NPPD’s media specialist headquartered in Columbus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilliland said the utility knew it had three critical needs: a training center available for study and practice daily; additional indoor storage for NPPD’s fleet of vehicles, many of which are uniquely equipped, out-sized and all of which are based in York; and, three, additional space to work on those behemoth rigs.

The latter is satisfied in a bay that comes with twin overhead cranes of 10 tons capacity each.