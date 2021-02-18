NPPD says beware of uptick in scam activity

YORK – The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking power customers around the state to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of the recent winter weather and power outages.

“These predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment,” explained NPPD officials. “They may also indicate that immediate payment will keep someone from being included in emergent rotating outages. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.”

“Scammers have gotten very crafty in recent years and will often strike during severe events. Scammers can be very convincing and will do their best to get someone worried, or confused enough, they make a mistake and give away their money,” says NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan. “This past week has been difficult for many people, and it’s important to remember these scammers are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of someone.”