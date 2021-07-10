NPPD responding to damage after storm

Transmission line wire is also on the ground near the Aurora exit on I-80 and as a result slowed traffic to a crawl on Interstate 80 and Highway 14 and created a large backup. Beginning at 10 a.m., NPPD transmission crews began working with the Nebraska State Patrol to allow crews to remove the wire from the road and return traffic to normal conditions. The transmission line is also laying on power lines operated by local rural public power districts and NPPD will be working with those utilities.