NPPD responding to damage after storm

The Nebraska Public Power District is dealing with a large number of power outages across the state due to the thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday morning.
A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool was seriously damaged with 84 structures broken or on the ground, NPPD officials said Saturday morning.
Transmission line wire is also on the ground near the Aurora exit on I-80 and as a result slowed traffic to a crawl on Interstate 80 and Highway 14 and created a large backup. Beginning at 10 a.m., NPPD transmission crews began working with the Nebraska State Patrol to allow crews to remove the wire from the road and return traffic to normal conditions. The transmission line is also laying on power lines operated by local rural public power districts and NPPD will be working with those utilities.
A transmission line has also fallen across Union pacific tracks so train traffic has been halted at this time, NPPD officials said.
Communities served by NPPD that saw power outages included:
Plattsmouth – approximately 3300 customers;
McCook – approximately 2100 customers;
Aurora – approximately 800 customers;
Kearney- approximately 1300 customers;