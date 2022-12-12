NPPD rates to remain steady

YORK -- Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) customers will see steady rates in 2023, in addition to receiving a production cost adjustment credit, following a vote by the board of directors late last week. NPPD retail customers will experience 10 consecutive years of stable rates, while wholesale customers who purchase electricity from NPPD will also see no overall rate increase for the sixth straight year. In addition to maintaining stable rates, the NPPD Board of Directors has voted to share approximately $34 million with wholesale customers in the form of a Production Cost Adjustment (PCA) credit. This is the fifth consecutive year that NPPD’s wholesale customers will receive a PCA credit on their bill. “In a time where inflation has impacted a lot of areas in our day-to-day lives, NPPD’s rates are one expense our customers have seen remain steady,” notes NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent. “Thanks to the diversity of our generation mix and the great performance of our people and plants, we’ve been able to perform well in the market and return a surplus back to our customers through a PCA credit, for several consecutive years. NPPD’s success in the market results in direct benefits to our wholesale and retail customers, through continued low rates, PCA credits and reinvestments in our infrastructure and equipment. It’s the true value of the public power model.”