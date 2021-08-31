NPPD races mutual aid convoy to Baton Rouge

YORK – Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday a line of white, heavy-duty trucks snaked its way up the entrance to NPPD’s operation center in York and turned left, one by one, all bound for nearby Highway 81. The ultimate destination? Baton Rouge, Louisiana. GoogleMaps makes the distance precisely 1004.1 miles. Windshield time is 15 hours … plus one minute.

The convoy carried a cargo of workers, too, from NPPD’s own crews.

The hurricane, which some reports suggest was stronger in some aspects than Katrina which laid waste to the same region a few years ago, thundered ashore Sunday morning, leaving much of the area including all of New Orleans literally powerless.

That part of the catastrophe – restoring electricity as quickly as humanly possible – is the reason NPPD and many utilities in other states are scrambling men and equipment to help.

In all more than one million customers were left without electricity.

The 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisors from NPPD is committed to two weeks on the ground and in the air above Louisiana’s capital city.