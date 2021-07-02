Noxious weed notices will go to property owners before action’s taken

YORK – Mitch Huxoll, York County’s weed superintendent, met with the York County Commissioners this past week to discuss the process of notifying property owners about noxious weed problems and giving them a chance to remedy the situation before the county takes action.
“I just wanted your thoughts on 10-day notices as there are some people I may have to send these to, in the fall,” Huxoll told the county board members.
He explained the process would start with him first sending out a letter to owners of properties where there are noxious weed issues that have to be addressed.
“I’d let them know there are noxious weeds on their property with the intent of letting them take care of it,” Huxoll explained. “It would be a 10-day notice. And then, if they don’t remedy the situation, I will go in and spray and they will get time to pay for it. And if they don’t pay for it, then it will become a lien on their property. I just wanted to know the board’s thoughts on the process.”
“This gives them a chance to respond,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “And if they don’t reply . . . he’s only just doing his job.”
The commissioners suggested that Huxoll have the county attorney look over the letter that would be sent out, to make sure all legalities are covered.
“We really don’t have a huge issue in the county, with noxious weeds,” Huxoll said. “For the most part, everyone is doing a pretty good job. There are just a few properties where this might have to happen this year.”
The commissioners said Huxoll had their support for this process.
In other business:
• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that four newly built bridges – on Road U, Road 10, Road K and Road E – are completed and open to traffic. These bridge reconstruction projects were paid for by a renewed bond issue. The first bond payment went out with claims this week and will continue for several years. The bond payment is $816,722.50 – which includes principle and interest.
• The commissioners, sitting as the board of equalization, approved a motor vehicle tax exemption for a minivan owned by Grace Mission.
• Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library in York, made the annual budget request for the library.
“During the pandemic, we did our best to continue to serve the community,” Robertson said. “We utilized our little free libraries outside and received praise for doing what we could. Later, we had curbside service.”
Once health restrictions were eased, the library fully opened and has been going full steam ever since.
She noted that prior to the pandemic, there were already plans for the establishment of a new childhood discovery center in the library. Although delayed (due to COVID), the discovery center opened on April 10 “and it’s been amazing. We have all kinds of pieces children can explore, there are puzzles and Legos and a flight lab and a light board where they can see skeletons of bugs and so much more. It is all brand new and awesome, we will just need to continue to maintain it as we go along.”
Robertson explained the many programs and offerings the library has for everyone in the county. “We’ve been busy,” she said, “and we have a lot of ideas for the fall.”
She also noted that “community conversations” have been happening, as interested persons have gathered twice – and will again – to talk about what they would like to see for the future of the library.
• John Day from Blue Valley Behavioral Health made his annual report and provided his annual budget request. He said the entity would again request $5,000 from the county, which has been the annual payment in the past.
He said the agency (which provides mental health services) worked with 900 people in York in the last year and of those, 200 were there because of substance abuse issues. “It was a very busy year during the pandemic and it continues to be very busy,” he said. “We continue to thank the county for its support.”