Noxious weed notices will go to property owners before action’s taken

She noted that prior to the pandemic, there were already plans for the establishment of a new childhood discovery center in the library. Although delayed (due to COVID), the discovery center opened on April 10 “and it’s been amazing. We have all kinds of pieces children can explore, there are puzzles and Legos and a flight lab and a light board where they can see skeletons of bugs and so much more. It is all brand new and awesome, we will just need to continue to maintain it as we go along.”

Robertson explained the many programs and offerings the library has for everyone in the county. “We’ve been busy,” she said, “and we have a lot of ideas for the fall.”

She also noted that “community conversations” have been happening, as interested persons have gathered twice – and will again – to talk about what they would like to see for the future of the library.

• John Day from Blue Valley Behavioral Health made his annual report and provided his annual budget request. He said the entity would again request $5,000 from the county, which has been the annual payment in the past.

He said the agency (which provides mental health services) worked with 900 people in York in the last year and of those, 200 were there because of substance abuse issues. “It was a very busy year during the pandemic and it continues to be very busy,” he said. “We continue to thank the county for its support.”

