Not just a dog -- law enforcement, community honor service animal killed in the line of duty

A video was played, which included pictures of Nitro’s days in service, including the day she was introduced to the family of the late York County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Howe who had donated the money (in the honor and memory of him and his canine partner, the first Nitro) to bring her into the local force. That day was just a few months ago, before Christmas.

There were photos and video of Nitro II training with Deputy Fifield, which had been an ongoing process between the two, as well as with Sgt. Brad Melby who has done the initial training for all York County’s canine units.

It was an emotional moment for Fifield’s and Melby’s families, who were also in attendance.

The video ended with the words, “Rest easy girl, we’ll take it from here.”

At that point, in the silence, came the piercing last call for service, which was administered by the York County Emergency Communications Center and broadcasted throughout the room via deputies’ radio units. In that last call, Nitro II’s successful deployments were remembered and her service was deemed completed.