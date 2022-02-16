Not just a dog -- law enforcement, community honor service animal killed in the line of duty

YORK -- “The relationship between a police service dog and his handler is that of a team, a committed team. Which is certified as a team. The Nebraska Legislature put in place laws to protect these service animals and they didn’t believe this is just a dog, nor should we.”
Those poignant words were spoken by retired Nebraska State Patrol Captain Mike Kerby, as he addressed dozens of law enforcement officers Tuesday during a memorial service for Nitro II, the York County Sheriff’s Department’s service dog that was killed last week in the line of duty.
Nitro’s ashes were transported from Omaha to York in a mile-long motorcade of K-9 units that made its way down Interstate 80.
When the motorcade reached York, it was greeted with dozens of community members standing west of the Holthus Convention Center – many bringing dogs of their own.
A huge flag hung from a vehicle placed by Hitz Towing at the entrance to the convention center and a line of officers from the York Communications Center, the York County Sheriff’s Department, the York Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies stood at the front of the facility.
The motorcade moved to the convention center itself, with the lead vehicles passing beneath a large American flag hung from York Fire Department’s aerial truck. Fire trucks from other local departments were also parked in that area, as a sign of support for the sheriff’s department during this trying time.
York County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Fifield, Nitro’s partner, carried the urn into the lobby area of the convention center where a memorial ceremony was held.
The lobby area was filled with law enforcement officers, many of which were canine handlers from departments across the state who had participated in the motorcade.
There were dozens of flowers and cards on display in the room, which had been sent to the sheriff’s department from many in the community. A picture of the young K-9 deputy was front and center, which included the words, “End of Watch, February 8, 2022.”
As York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka stood to address the crowd, it was hard to ignore barking coming from other service dogs, in the various units parked right outside the doors.
With grim sincerity, Sheriff Vrbka spoke how Hampton teacher and coach Kyle Ediger, as well as Nitro, were killed on Feb. 8.
“This was a horrific incident for our department, our community, the Hampton School District, Hamilton County, all of us,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We feel terrible for the Ediger family and we remember them today.
“We are also here to remember Nitro and honor the canine/handler teams,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “There is a special bond between them. I also want to acknowledge the agencies who participated in the investigation into this crash and crime, which includes the Nebraska State Patrol, the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, the York Police Department, the York Fire Department, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Hitz Towing and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. This was a horrific situation and we won’t forget your assistance and your support.”
Sheriff Vrbka asked Captain Kerby, who he termed as the “canine guru” because of his long career in training law enforcement service dogs.
“I hate when I hear people say ‘but it’s just a dog.’ Because these are not just dogs,” Captain Kerby said. “Yes, they are biologically dogs, but the relationship between a dog and a handler is different and these animals protect and serve.”
He noted that canine teams’ certification say the human and animal are certified as a team and how service dogs are assigned badge numbers just like human deputies. He spoke how Nebraska has laws specifically to protect law enforcement service animals as well.
Captain Kerby also spoke about the many hours handlers and their animals spend in training, besides the many hours on call.
“These are not just dogs,” Captain Kerby said. “You know the guttural sound from your partner in the background as he or she is saying, ‘I’ve got your back.” That is not just a dog, that is your partner.
“These animals are not just tools to do our jobs,” he continued. “I’ve never taken my radar unit to the veterinarian because it seemed lethargic or other electronics to the veterinarian because they are tired and hot from tracking a person in a cornfield on a hot summer day. A police dog is not a tool, it is a partner. Can a dog be replaced? Absolutely. Can Nitro II be replaced? Absolutely not, she was a special animal that will always be remembered.”
A video was played, which included pictures of Nitro’s days in service, including the day she was introduced to the family of the late York County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Howe who had donated the money (in the honor and memory of him and his canine partner, the first Nitro) to bring her into the local force. That day was just a few months ago, before Christmas.
There were photos and video of Nitro II training with Deputy Fifield, which had been an ongoing process between the two, as well as with Sgt. Brad Melby who has done the initial training for all York County’s canine units.
It was an emotional moment for Fifield’s and Melby’s families, who were also in attendance.
The video ended with the words, “Rest easy girl, we’ll take it from here.”
At that point, in the silence, came the piercing last call for service, which was administered by the York County Emergency Communications Center and broadcasted throughout the room via deputies’ radio units. In that last call, Nitro II’s successful deployments were remembered and her service was deemed completed.
York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie gave the closing prayer, saying, “We come broken hearted. We are so sorry for the Ediger family, for their loss. And we are here to remember the loss to this department and the family who lost Nitro. We pray you bring all comfort and peace. And Father, we pray you continue to be with us and keep us safe.”