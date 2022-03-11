Not guilty pleas entered in strangulation case

YORK – Charges have been filed against a man who is accused of coming to York, strangling and beating a woman, as well as being a habitual criminal – and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The case stems from an investigation conducted by the York Police Department.

Thomas Allen Jones, 32, of Lincoln, has been formally charged with strangulation, a Class 3A felony; third degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony; and being a habitual criminal which could add on another 10-60 years in prison if convicted and incarcerated for the other charges.

Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court.

The police department was contacted by a woman who said she had moved here 10 months ago with her three children, following past assaults by Jones. She had prior protection orders against Jones, according to court documents.

She said Jones traveled to York and was inside her residence when he held her down on a bed and placed his hands over her nose and mouth, which caused her to not be able to breath for a few moments, according to the affidavit filed by investigators.

She told investigators she was eventually able to get out of the residence and left on foot, but he followed her and talked her into getting into the vehicle with him. She said she repeatedly asked him to take her home, but he just continued to drive around in the county. Eventually, he did take her to her residence.

It was noted that Jones was already on probation and she contacted his probation officer to report the incident. That led to an argument between the two and she attempted to leave with her children. However, it is alleged Jones grabbed one of them and barricaded himself inside the apartment so she could not have access to the child. Eventually, he left with the child and the woman reported the situation to the police.

Investigators say Jones has two prior convictions for domestic assault, with the first being in April of 2016 and the most recent being in January of 2021.

A warrant was issued for Jones and he was arrested.

A jury trial has been set for the matter, in late May.