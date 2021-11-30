Not guilty pleas entered in six-felony case involving firearms, cocaine

YORK – A 23-year-old California man has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts in York County District Court, related to illegal firearms and drugs, including cocaine.

The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 80 and Brandon Martens of Valley Springs, Calif., failed to move over to the far lane while passing the stopped cruisers.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop.

One of the county’s drug dogs was deployed and it alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of Martens’ person, according to court documents, resulted in the discovery of a bag of cocaine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the vehicle, deputies allegedly found approximately 30 pounds of high grade marijuana in a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle. Most of the marijuana, according to court documents, was in vacuum-sealed parcels weighing about one pound each.

The deputies say they also found 12 plastic baggies with cocaine residue.