Not guilty pleas entered in multi-felony firearm, drug case

When his person was searched, it is alleged they found a Smith and Wesson Model 40-caliber handgun in his interior jacket pocket. “He had his jacket zipped up and no portion of the firearm was visible to us prior to his disclosure. The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and five additional rounds in the inserted magazine. A records check revealed he did not possess a valid concealed weapons permit in any state,” the deputy’s affidavit says. “Also located on his person was a plastic bag with a white residue inside. This baggie was located in his left jacket pocket. In his front right jacket pocket, I located a plastic bag tied off at the top containing a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The approximately weight of the methamphetamine was 12.9 grams. A search of the vehicle uncovered a digital scale containing a white residue on top of the portion of the scale where items are weighed, which tested positive for cocaine.”