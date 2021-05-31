Not guilty pleas entered in high grade THC, marijuana case

YORK – A written plea of not guilty was entered into York County District Court this past week by Dalvon L. Robinson, 31, of High Point, N.C., in a case involving the possession of 13 pounds of high grade marijuana and THC products.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he initiated a stop of a vehicle due to a traffic violation.

Robinson was the driver of that vehicle.

According to the trooper’s affidavit filed with the court, Robinson said he was traveling from Oregon to Ohio and then to North Carolina.

The trooper was advised there was an active arrest warrant for Robinson out of Florida.

A service dog with the patrol alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

“Located in the back row seats of the van was a plastic bag containing two heat-sealed bags of THC edibles,” the trooper’s affidavit says. “Located in the rear cargo area of the van were a suitcase and a duffel bag – inside these were 13 heat-sealed bags containing 12.5 pounds of marijuana; four packages containing 4.8 ounces of THC wax; and 7.8 ounces of edibles. The total amount was 13 pounds.”