Not guilty pleas entered in drug delivery case

YORK – Charles M. Grant, 40, of Adamstown, Md., has pleaded not guilty to a Class 2A felony and two Class 4 felonies in a case that began with a traffic stop in York and the seizure of bags of marijuana.

Arraignment proceedings were held this week in York County District Court.

Court documents indicate that a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he came to be behind a vehicle that was traveling below the speed limit. The vehicle exited at the Henderson interchange and the trooper said it crossed over the shoulder line at the exit. The trooper activated his lights and the vehicle proceeded to the Henderson Fuel Mart.

The trooper says Grant was the driver and he became very nervous when talking with the trooper about his travel plans and other details.

A service dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, court documents say, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Troopers say they found a suitcase in the trunk containing one large black bag. Inside were eight bags of marijuana, weighing 8.28 pounds.

Upon Grant’s not guilty pleas – to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp – Judge James Stecker set a jury trial for mid-December.