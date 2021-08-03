Not guilty plea entered in terroristic threats case

YORK – Zaine D. Mason, 21, of Aurora, has been charged with felony terroristic threats as he is accused of threatening a woman in York. This past week he pleaded not guilty before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

The charge of terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman showed police investigators Snapshot photos and comments Mason allegedly sent to her. It is also alleged that he sent inappropriate photos of her to other people.

The comments to the woman, from Mason, included “You’re getting put in the hospital same as your ** ** boyfriend,” and “I’ll ** you up myself,” and “I’m gonna’ get you.”

The police officer who filed the affidavit says most of the screenshots contained a photo of Mason’s face along with the threatening language.

In the affidavit, the police officer reports, “she stated to me that she feared for her safety and believes Zaine will follow through and commit a crime of violence against her, especially because he has already allegedly assaulted a friend of hers.”

A jury trial has been scheduled for mid-November.