Not guilty plea entered in terroristic threats case

YORK – Kalin Koehn, 19, who is listed in court documents as a transient, is accused of felony terroristic threats in which he allegedly threatened to kill people in Gresham.

He has appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, during which he pleaded not guilty.

The affidavit filed with the court indicates a deputy was dispatched to Gresham on the report a transient needed medical attention, but while on the way there, it was reported the transient (identified as Koehn) was involved in a physical altercation in Gresham.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses said Koehn had become aggressive with them and they knew he’d used methamphetamine in the past.

They allege Koehn threatened to rape a woman and a child, as well as said, “I will come back with a .38 special and kill **).

The deputy indicates that the witnesses said they believed he could be capable of shooting them. They also said they didn’t want him on their property.

The charge against Koehn is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

District Judge James Stecker set a jury trial in the matter for late January, 2022.