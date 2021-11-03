 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not guilty plea entered in meth case
0 comments
top story

Not guilty plea entered in meth case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – A 22-year-old Seward man has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in York County.

Adam Williams appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, where Judge James Stecker also set a jury trial date for late February.

Williams was charged after a traffic stop in York County. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road T when he saw a vehicle without license plates and a broken taillight.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The traffic stop was initiated and Williams was a passenger.

The deputy’s drug dog indicated to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted.

It is alleged that during that search, deputies found Williams’ backpack which contained two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, a black waxy substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Williams is charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a trio of polar bears enjoy a much-needed snow day at the San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News