Not guilty plea entered in meth case

YORK – A 22-year-old Seward man has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in York County.

Adam Williams appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, where Judge James Stecker also set a jury trial date for late February.

Williams was charged after a traffic stop in York County. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road T when he saw a vehicle without license plates and a broken taillight.

The traffic stop was initiated and Williams was a passenger.

The deputy’s drug dog indicated to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted.

It is alleged that during that search, deputies found Williams’ backpack which contained two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, a black waxy substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Williams is charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.