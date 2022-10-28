Not guilty plea entered in heroin case

YORK – Isaac Z. Franco, 43, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance in a case where it is alleged he was caught by York County Sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine, heroin and Carisoprodol while in York County.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

The case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Franco’s vehicle on Interstate 80, three miles east of the York exist. The vehicle, according to court documents, was stopped because of alleged speeding.

Franco was the driver of the vehicle.

The deputy noted inconsistencies between Franco’s depiction of his travels and the details provided by his passenger, Kimberly Hansen.

The deputy had dispatch run a check on Franco and it was discovered he had a suspended license, along with a criminal history “involving dangerous drugs and assault,” court documents indicate.

York County Sheriff K-9 Justice was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies allegedly found 16 Carisoprodol “Soma” pills; 6.1 grams of methamphetamine; 5.9 grams of a dark brown sticky substance with a vinegar-like aroma believed to be heroin which field tested positive as such; one clear glass pipe containing a white crystal substance; two bongs containing heroin residue.

Deputies say both Franco and Hansen allegedly admitted to knowing about the illegal narcotics.

A jury trial for Franco has been scheduled for Feb. 22.