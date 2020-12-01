Not guilty plea entered in drug case

YORK – Whitney Haack, 34, of Fairmont has pleaded not guilty in a case involving possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
Her arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.
According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the York Police Department was dispatched to a local business on a report that possible illegal narcotics were found in a company vehicle.
The officer said in his report with the court that he was told Haack had been the only individual driving that vehicle that day. He said he tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine. He said he spoke with Haack who told him it was not hers but she had had it in her pocket in the vehicle and admitted to possession of the substance.
A Class 4 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
A jury trial has been scheduled for late March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!