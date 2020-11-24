Not guilty plea entered in drug case that started as assault

YORK – Sean Hoffman, 44, of Waco has been officially charged with a drug-related count and previous charges related to assault have been dismissed. This week, he pleaded not guilty to the remaining drug-related charge during arraignment proceedings.
Hoffman was initially charged with first degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. All but the charge of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed earlier and his arraignment this week pertained only to the remaining drug charge.
According to the affidavit filed with the county court, an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff’s captain were contacted about an alleged assault and dispatched to York General Hospital.
In the affidavit, the investigator says he spoke with a woman who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with Hoffman. She alleged that during that altercation, “Hoffman threatened to kill her on numerous occasions. Hoffman advised (her) at one point that he was going to retrieve his 9mm and kill her.
“During the altercation,” the investigator says, “Hoffman struck (her) numerous times with a metal pipe. She suffered a fractured right wrist due to blunt force trauma caused by being struck with said pipe.”
She also allegedly told investigators that she had been sleeping on a couch when she was awakened by “Hoffman standing over her wielding a knife. Hoffman was holding it as though he was going to stab her. In an attempt to get away from Hoffman, (she) suffered a superficial laceration (to her finger).”
The assaults allegedly took place in a rural residence near Waco.
The possession of methamphetamine charge was added later, but the complaint does not specify how that charge came about.
A jury trial has been set for March 23.
