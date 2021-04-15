Not guilty plea entered in delivery case

YORK – Justice Tranberg, 22, of Blaine, Minn., pleaded not guilty this past week in York County District Court where he is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Tranberg appeared for arraignment via teleconferencing as he is currently being held in the Seward County Jail.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was working his regular patrol on Interstate 80, in the middle of the night. He says, in the affidavit filed with the court, that he saw a car without a working taillight.

A traffic stop was initiated.

He said the vehicle was driven by a man named Anthony Mitchell and Tranberg was the passenger.

The deputy says the men were unable to provide him the proper rental papers for the vehicle.

The deputy also said he could see a green leafy substance scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt. The deputy said when he asked Tranberg if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Tranberg gestured to the glove box.