Not guilty plea entered in case involving seven grams of meth

YORK – A 29-year-old Oklahoma City man has pleaded not guilty in a case where he is facing felony charges in York County after being caught with seven grams of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 81.

Evan Hasbell has been formally charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

This week, he entered a written plea of not guilty with the District Court.

According to court documents, this case began during early morning hours when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol. The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that he was parked in the median on Highway 81 between Road 14 and Road 15 when he saw a group of vehicles traveling south. The last vehicle, which was later identified as a 2020 Toyota Camry, was observed to be traveling at an estimated speed above the posted speed limit.

The deputy says he stopped that vehicle and made contact with Hasbell, who was the driver and sole occupant. The deputy indicates that Hasbell said he was on his way home to Oklahoma City for his daughter’s birthday party.