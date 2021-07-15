Not guilty plea entered in case involving multiple thefts

YORK – Korey Owen, 31, of Rifle, Colo., has pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of theft after allegedly shoplifting at a York business and then leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.
His co-defendant, Ashley Head, 33, of Jonesborough, Tenn., has also pleaded not guilty to the same crimes. Her arraignment was held earlier.
This week, Judge James Stecker explained to Owen he is charged with one count of theft with a value of $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; one count of theft with a value of $500-$1,499, a Class 1 misdemeanor; shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were on patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when they received a report that a couple had just stolen items at a York business and then left in a specific minivan. The reporting deputy said he saw the vehicle in question, which had no front license plate. When he ran the information from the back license plate, it came back as expired and a traffic stop was initiated on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 80.
The deputy immediately saw baskets of merchandise in the vehicle, which had come from the York business where the shoplifting had taken place a few moments earlier.
The deputy said the driver, who was Owen, allegedly admitted to stealing the items. According to court documents, Head also allegedly admitted to the shoplifting.
Then the deputies were notified that the vehicle had been stolen in Habersham County, Georgia. The estimated value of the minivan was $6,000.
Both Head and Owen were then arrested.
“Inside the vehicle, officers observed many items of value,” the affidavit filed with the court says. “The vehicle was so full that each rear door had items stacked up to the windows.”
When the vehicle was towed, deputies conducted an inventory search. During that search, deputies found “numerous clothing items, many of which were new with tags. Some of which still had security devices attached to them. The tags indicated the items came from Marshall’s and Ross Dress for Less – deputies could not locate any receipts indicating the items had been purchased. A deputy located a purchase and return receipt from Marshall’s in Kearney and the Kearney Police Department advised that on April 12, there was a shoplifting reported at Ross Dress for Less in Kearney.”
The deputy said the description of the vehicle and the people involved matched Head and Owen.
The loss at that store in Kearney was in excess of $500, according to court documents.
The value of the merchandise stolen at the York store was $140.
It was also noted in court documents that both individuals have lengthy criminal histories involving vehicle theft, shoplifting and other thefts. Both also had non-extraditable warrants out of Georgia and Colorado for probation violations stemming from other theft cases.