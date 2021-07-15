Not guilty plea entered in case involving multiple thefts

Then the deputies were notified that the vehicle had been stolen in Habersham County, Georgia. The estimated value of the minivan was $6,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Head and Owen were then arrested.

“Inside the vehicle, officers observed many items of value,” the affidavit filed with the court says. “The vehicle was so full that each rear door had items stacked up to the windows.”

When the vehicle was towed, deputies conducted an inventory search. During that search, deputies found “numerous clothing items, many of which were new with tags. Some of which still had security devices attached to them. The tags indicated the items came from Marshall’s and Ross Dress for Less – deputies could not locate any receipts indicating the items had been purchased. A deputy located a purchase and return receipt from Marshall’s in Kearney and the Kearney Police Department advised that on April 12, there was a shoplifting reported at Ross Dress for Less in Kearney.”

The deputy said the description of the vehicle and the people involved matched Head and Owen.

The loss at that store in Kearney was in excess of $500, according to court documents.

The value of the merchandise stolen at the York store was $140.