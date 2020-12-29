Not guilty plea entered in case involving controlled substances

YORK – Avery Kurtz, 37, of Minneapolis, Minn., has entered pleas of not guilty to three counts in a case where she is accused of hauling a considerable amount of concentrated THC products in York County.

She entered her plea to the York County District Court this past week during arraignment proceedings.

She has pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 A felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one ounce and less than one pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, it was during very early morning hours when a York police officer said he saw a vehicle turn north onto Lincoln Avenue, turning straight into the outside land instead of the inside lane and then signaling over. The officer says in court documents that he initiated a traffic stop and could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.”

During a search over the vehicle, the officer says in his affidavit that he found over 100 grams of concentrated THC and over two ounces of marijuana. The police officer alleges that Kurtz told him she “did not get the illegal drugs for herself. She explained that she got the drugs from Colorado for other people. She also admitting buying the concentrated THC wax, oil and marijuana.”

A jury trial has been scheduled for late April.