Not guilty plea entered in assault case

YORK – Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving assault.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

This is a case also involving a prior offense, which heightens the felony level of the charge.

He was initially charged with first degree domestic assault (with prior offense), which is a Class 2 felony. That was then amended to third degree domestic assault (with prior offense) which is a Class 3A felony.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he allegedly began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger alleges that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then allegedly “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.