Not guilty plea entered by York woman accused of drug possession

YORK – Tiara Savage, 38, of York, is accused of methamphetamine possession at Recharge Lake and is facing a felony charge in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol at Recharge Lake, which is described in court documents as being a place where the sheriff’s department “has had a multitude of documented cases and calls for service pertaining to the illegal use of controlled substances, unlawful discharges of firearms, assaults, vandalism and other illegal acts.”

The deputy found Savage and Fredy Martinez, a man the deputy knew from prior contacts, according to court documents. He said they were parked there and there was the odor of burned marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found Savage’s bag which contained marijuana, a grinder, rolling papers, vape cartridges, plastic bowl of psilocybin mushrooms, a container with methamphetamine residue and a pipe.

It was noted that Savage was on probation from a case of possession of a controlled substance in 2018. Also in court documents, it is written that she is a convicted felon with multiple charges and convictions related to drugs.

She has been charged with a Class 4 felony and has pleaded not guilty during arraignment proceedings.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 13.