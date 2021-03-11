Not guilty plea entered by Henderson/York man in meth, trespassing case

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, whose past addresses have been listed as Henderson and York, has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespassing.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

This case began when York Police officers were dispatched to a residence in York at 3:45 a.m., upon the call of a woman who said Camacho had assaulted her husband.

When officers arrived, according to an affidavit filed with the York County Court, they found Camacho being confronted by the man who had been allegedly assaulted.

The arresting officer says in his report to the court that he was aware two weeks earlier, a sergeant with the police department had already warned Camacho that he was not supposed to be at this particular address – and if he was found to be, he would be arrested.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man who was allegedly assaulted by Camacho said Camacho had awakened him and when confronted, Camacho shoved him to the floor. The man said he was not injured and did not want to file charges.

The officer says Camacho protested as he was being arrested.