Northrop is new coordinator at SCC’s York Learning Center

YORK – Vicki Northrop is the new coordinator for Southeast Community College’s Learning Center at York. Northrop earned her bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and two master’s degrees from Doane University.

She taught for 27 years in the public schools in Grand Island, Exeter and Hastings School Districts and as an adjunct at Concordia University. She most recently worked as the Director of the Wessels Living History Farm in York.

“I’m excited to get back into something I have a real passion for,” she said. “Teaching is in my family, I’m a fourth generation teacher.”

A native of York, Northrop is in many community organizations including the Optimists and Elks Clubs. She and her husband, Mick, have four sons and three grandkids.

Her office will be in the Holthus Convention Center at 3130 Holen Avenue. She can be contacted at 402-323-3634, or vnorthrop@southeast.edu