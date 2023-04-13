YORK – The winds blew and the dust flew, but that didn’t seem to matter to the York golf invite field on Thursday at the annual York golf invite was held at the York Country Club.

Scores were higher than normal, but with winds of 25-35 miles per hour with 40-45 mph gusts out of the south the entire day that was to be expected.

However Norris and York two of the favorites in Class B didn’t seem to struggle as much as the rest of the field did.

Duke’s Elijah Jensen followed in his brother’s footsteps from last season when Emmanuel won the individual title in 2022 and Elijah grabbed the championship medal this year as matched his brothers 77 from last season. Emmanuel came in with an 84 and that was the last score that counted for the Dukes and it was good for 17th overall.

Senior Marshal McCarthy had a solid 18-holes as he fired an 80 for seventh place and freshman Jaxson Hinze continued his hot start to the his first varsity season with an 81 which earned him 12th place medal.

Ryan Seevers, South Dakota University golf recruit struggled with an 89.

“The winds were just brutal out there today at a steady 40 mph with higher gusts. I’m shocked at the scores that the players were able to post. The 317 by Norris and the 322 by York in this stuff shows the caliber of players that each team has,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “I am so happy for Elijah. He’s kind of been in the shadows but has improved greatly in the consistency of his swing and around the greens. This was his first invitational title and I don’t think it will be his last.”

Norris was led by Travis Tilford as he was one stroke back of Jensen with a 78, Thuber Carson, also a Titan had a 79 and AJ Combs, the Titan’s No. 2 golfer fired an 80. Norris’ Thomas Hansmeyer gave the Titans four golfers in top eight as he finished in 8th place with an 80.

“Marshall (McCarthy) is another guy who has just continued to get better and the improvement of those two guys gives us a chance to do some special things. Jaxson didn’t have his best stuff today but man he battled to hang in there,” said Malleck. “Emmanuel and Ryan had frustrating days but they are two of the top players around and it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do when they get it going.”

The Dukes set sail on their toughest stretch of golf of the season starting next Tuesday, April 18. They will be in McCook at Heritage Hills and on Thursday, April 20 at the Scotus Invite held at Quail Run in Columbus.

On Monday, April 24 they head to Beatrice and on Friday the 28th they take on College Heights Golf Course in Crete.

Team standings-1.Norris 317; 2.York 322; 3.GICC 351; 4.Crete 353; 5.Bennington 356; 6.Columbus Scotus 358; 7.Minden 361; 8.Norfolk 363; 9.Adams Central 363; 10.Fairbury 370; 11.Lincoln Pius X JV 370; 12.Beatrice 371; 13.York JV 371; 14.Lincoln Southwest JV 372; 15.Northwest 379; 16.Aurora 380; 17.Sutton 385; 18.Seward 397; 19.Bishop Neumann 408.