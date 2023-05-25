Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Norma Lee Olson, age 91, of Crete, passed away May 25, 2023 in Crete. Norma was born on September 26, 1931 on a farm outside of Hooper. Norma married Vernon Lee Olson in Fremont on September 24, 1949. They were married 53 years. To this union three sons and two daughters were born. In 2014 Norma moved to Tabitha of Crete Assisted Living facility and in 2022 she transferred to the Douglas House where she resided until the time of her death.

Norma is survived by her sons, Mike (Sharon) Olson of York and Keith (Michelle) Olson of Friend; daughter, Cheryl (John) Bullard of Lincoln; grandsons, Jerod Olson (Sara) of Seward, Cale (Jen) Olson of Dorchester; granddaughters, Amy Jappert (Kyle Mitchell) and Sarah (Danny) Menyweather of Lincoln, Abbey Schluter (Nick Elliott) of Gretna; great-grandsons, Cameron, Creighton and Waylon Olson; great-grandaughters, Madalynn Jappert and Cora Mitchell and sister, June (Charles) Timm of Nickerson along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; son, Kevin; daughter, Diane; parents, Arthur Lueninghoener and Emma Sohl; parents-in-law, Ed and Fern Olson and sisters, Doris (Marvin) Kelle, Ardis (William) Mauer and Connie (Jim) Janssen.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Metz Chapel in York with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation one hour prior to services. Casual dress. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Metz Mortuary in York is in charge of arrangements.