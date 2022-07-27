Non-incumbent filing deadline nears for village board seats

YORK – The deadline has come and gone for incumbents seeking to run for their seats on local village boards in this year’s election cycle. Non-incumbents now only have until Aug. 1 to file their candidacies.

In Benedict, there are two village seats up for election this year – those of Miranda Martin and Aaron Reetz. Both have filed and a non-incumbent has as well – Robert Jensen.

In Bradshaw, the seats of LJ McCormick and Terrence Werth are up for election. Werth and McCormick have both filed.

In Gresham, the seats of Thomas Luettel and Kimberly Sheehan are up for election. Sheehan has filed, Thomas Luettel did not. However, Conner Luettel filed as a non-incumbent.

In Lushton, the seats of Darwin Weisheit and Kathy Hall are up for election. Hall and Weisheit filed to run again. Also filing as a non-incumbent is Caleb Weisheit.

In McCool Junction, the seats of Thomas Hoarty and Patricia Wagner are up for election. Both have filed.

In Thayer, the seats of Daryl Foutz and Sue Foutz are up for election. Daryl Foutz has filed. Sue Foutz is not seeking reelection.

In Waco, the seats of Robert Naber and Rick Pfeifer are up for election. Pfeifer has filed to seek reelection. Naber did not file to seek reelection. Two non-incumbents have filed so far – Gaye Nelson and Katharine Bremer.

Interested candidates can file with the election commission office, which is located right across the hall from the clerk’s office, on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.

Once the Aug. 1 deadline has come and gone, the rosters for these local races will be set for the General Election in November.