No news is good news, when it comes to COVID

YORK – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, an online community sector briefing was created in which different individuals would provide updates about public health, responses in the world of education and government, etc., in response to COVID. In the height of the pandemic, sometimes those briefings would be an hour long.

One of those regular sessions was held Thursday morning, only lasting about 15 minutes, and the good news is that there was very little COVID news because the virus is having hardly any presence in York County at this time.

“I’m really pleased to say we are in the green zone and we only had four cases in seven days in the entire health district,” said Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall. “Please, enjoy being in the green zone because that is a great place to be.”

The “green zone” indicates a very low transmission rate.

“What a change this is, compared to where we were in January,” McDougall said. “We are still watching other variants, but for now, things are looking really good here.”

York General Health Care CEO Jim Ulrich’s report included that York General Hospital has had no COVID patients come through the emergency room, or need inpatient care or need antibody injections, in the last week. His report also noted both the Hearthstone and Willow Brook are completely COVID free and they have no employees out for COVID-related reasons within the entire York General Health Care system.

York Superintendent of Schools Mitch Bartholomew said there haven’t been any COVID cases in the York district for multiple weeks and they have gone to their “base line strategy” to help avoid any illnesses.

York City Administrator Sue Crawford added, “We celebrated taking our mask signs down at city hall yesterday.”

