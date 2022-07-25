No fence requirements for pools brought to council

YORK – After Miles and Katie Berg asked the city to consider adding a regulation that would require property owners to put fences around private swimming pools, the matter was sent to the Ordinance Committee. The committee looked at the matter and decided not to bring forward an ordinance for consideration by the city council.

The Bergs said they have issues with their neighbors leaving their backyard swimming pool uncovered and unattended. They asked for an ordinance to be passed that would require all pool owners to put up fences.

“The Ordinance Committee met and we decided to not add a fence requirement,” said committee and council member, Jennifer Shepard. “So that is our recommendation.”

Council member Tony North, also a member of the Ordinance Committee, noted that York City Attorney Charley Campbell presented to them other cities’ requirements, during their discussion. “We had a really good conversation. I tend to agree with the committee’s recommendations.”

North pointed out that a new ordinance requiring fences would require a lot of retroactive expense and construction for property owners who have had private pools in place for many years.

“I’m not OK with anyone drowning, but we also have to look at the fact that people who already put in pools followed the code when their places were built,” Sheppard said.

“Why not make a fence rule so it’s safe?” asked Katie Berg.

“And I don’t think we can just say pools, I think we’d also have to look at things like landscaping ponds,” Sheppard added.

“The city is allowing for pool covers to be used, but no one enforces it,” Berg said.

Sheila Hubbard, council member and a member of the Ordinance Committee, noted her own experience in that back in 1975, an insurance company recommended a fence around a private pool even if the city said it wasn’t required.

“And do I think pools can be an attractive nuisance? Yes. But I think following the state regulations is best for a city to take,” Hubbard said. “We don’t anyone to get hurt, but if I go by the contacts I’ve had on this, I’ve had just as many say to leave things be the way they are -- so it is a wash both ways.”

Sheppard also noted the Bergs’ neighbors followed the rules when they built their house.

“They feel their use their cover,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to Berg, regarding her neighbors. “You have a different opinion. The recommendation from the Ordinance Committee, at this time, is to not pass a new regulation. The council can continue to consider the matter. But the only action item tonight is to clean up the language of the existing ordinance.”

That language was passed by the council – which added no new requirements for private pool owners.