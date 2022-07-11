No contest pleas entered in case involving 130 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Alexander R. Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Fla., has pleaded no contest in a case involving the discovery of 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw Garcia quickly slow upon seeing the cruiser and then committing a traffic violation while exiting at the Waco interchange.

A traffic stop was initiated.

It was noted the vehicle Garcia was driving had been rented in Medford, Oregon, and was scheduled to be returned in Florida.

The trooper notes in his affidavit filed with the court that Garcia’s hands and body were rapidly shaking during his contact and he exhibited many signs of extreme nervousness.

The trooper said he saw numerous large duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle and what appeared to be a plastic heat sealed bag hanging out of one of the duffel bags.

Garcia insisted there was nothing illegal in the vehicle but court documents indicate his passenger, Ashley Gornto, also of Florida, said there was marijuana in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. According to court documents, located in six duffel bags and in the storage compartment in the rear of the vehicle were 106 heat-sealed bags containing approximately 129.7 pounds of marijuana. Located in a book bag in the rear cargo area, inside a coat pocket, was a 1 Glock model 23 handgun which was field stripped, meaning the slide and lower receiver were not connected. Also spread out in the vehicle were 12.5 ounces of dispensary marijuana.

Both were arrested.

Garcia was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

As part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2A felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing for Garcia has been set for Aug. 29.