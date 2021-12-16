 Skip to main content
No contest plea entered in meth case
No contest plea entered in meth case

YORK -- Fredy Martinez, 29, of York has pleaded no contest in York County District Court where he is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty and initiated a traffic stop in York. Martinez was the driver.

The affidavit filed with the court says it was determined Martinez had a suspended license.

On Martinez’s person, the trooper found three different forms of drug paraphernalia. When a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted, troopers found a pipe with methamphetamine.

Initially, Martinez was also charged with driving under suspension, but that was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 14, 2022.

