No contest plea entered in illegal gun case

YORK – James Williams, 44, who is listed in court documents as being a transient living in York, has pleaded no contest in a case involving his illegal possession of a firearm as he has a felony criminal record.
Williams entered his plea in the York County District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.
In early January, a York Police office received information that a known felon was in possession of a firearm. A clerk at a local convenience store told the officer that a man had come into the store in the early morning hours and attempted to sell a gun to her, which he described as a 22-caliber (according to court documents).
“She said that the gun was wrapped in clothes but she could tell it was a firearm,” the police officer wrote in his affidavit for the court. “I located the male and he identified himself as James Williams. Checking his criminal history showed that he is a convicted felon. He said the gun was owned by his friend and he never had it in his possession, but he admitted to trying to sell it to the clerk (at the convenience store).”
The officer said Williams told him the location of the gun and the gun was recovered where he said it was located.
The gun was a 12 gauge shotgun.
“I was able to review the video (at the convenience store) and James came into the store by himself and I am able to see him lift up clothing that had something long and stiff in it like a long gun would look like wrapped in cloth. It appears that he is showing it to the clerk,” the officer wrote in the court affidavit.
Williams is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm, due to his criminal history. Court documents indicate that prior felonies include aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon in Oklahoma for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in 1993, as well as grand larceny in Oklahoma for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2012.
Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. This is a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 1D felony, which is a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison.
Williams pleaded no contest to the amended charge and has been scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 13.
