No contest plea entered in drug case
No contest plea entered in drug case

YORK – A no contest plea has been entered in a case that began with counts of possession of a controlled substance, having no drug tax stamp and possession of more than an ounce but less than a pound of marijuana.

Due to a plea agreement, the case was reduced to having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, and Bryan Glover, 50, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded no contest.

The change of plea was entered this week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty in the middle of the night on Interstate 80 when he saw a speeding vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated.

According to court documents, Glover was the driver.

While the deputy was writing a ticket, he was informed that Glover had drug charges against him.

It is alleged the passenger admitted there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle consented to a search – during that search, deputies found marijuana, concentrated THC oil, concentrated THC gummies and concentrated THC wax, over 300 grams of concentrated THC.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 8.

