No contest plea entered by man caught with hundreds of THC cartridges

YORK – A 23-year-old Michigan man has pleaded no contest in a case involving the possession of hundreds of THC cartridges.

Bryce L. Saxton of Cassopolis, Mich., changed his plea in York County District Court.

Saxton pleaded no contest to possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. A charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Saxton’s charges stem from a traffic stop in York County, which was initiated by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The probable cause affidavit says the trooper pulled over a vehicle with Vermont license plates for a traffic violation. Saxton was the driver of that vehicle and Jalana Saxton, 23, was a passenger. It was also later discovered that another person – Cornelius Glass – was lying down in the back seat and was covered with clothes.

The trooper said he could smell the strong odor of raw and burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. He says the occupants could not find their registration – and when he suggested they check the glove box, a marijuana dispensary container could be seen.