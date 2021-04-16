No city water rate increases recommended by study

YORK – JEO Consulting Group was contracted to do a water/wastewater rate study for the City of York. The findings were presented this week, before the city council – and the good news is that no near-future water rate increases are being recommended.

The study says upon reviewing the existing rate schedule and the project finances of the water department, “it is recommended that the city keep the existing rate schedule in place. The existing rate schedule allows the city to keep up with inflation and afford necessary capital improvements during the planning period while preventing the depletion of the city’s cash reserves. The existing rate schedule should set the city’s water utility for strong financials to 2025. This also affords the city the option to pay off the 2018 SRF loan in full during the fiscal year of 2026. The 2018 SRF loan is estimated to have a payoff of approximately $2.7 million which would leave $2.11 million in the cash reserve for the fiscal year of 2026.”