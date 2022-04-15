NLHS to present "The Wizard of Oz"

WACO -- Puppets, green smartphones, and Karen wigs? Oh my.

Nebraska Lutheran High School’s production of The Wizard of Oz promises plenty of fun surprises. With two performances coming up on April 22 at 7 p.m., and April 24 at 3 p.m., you might want to mark your calendars now.

“Our student body is small, our stage is small, but the show is huge. So we had fun finding ways to capture all of the fun and excitement of the original movie and translate it to our space,” says director, Steven Springborn.

The stage adaptation of the MGM classic film tells the familiar story of young Dorothy Gale who is transported over the rainbow, away from her dull life in Kansas to the colorful land of Oz.

“Because the story is so well-known,” says Springborn, “I figured audiences would appreciate how we take the original tropes and twist them in fun, modern ways.”

And theater-goers have a lot to look forward to in this show.

“You can expect creative special effects, witty references, and even audience participation. The Jitterbug scene is so much fun; there is a lot of singing and dancing, and I just never want it to stop,” says Bethany Fox, who plays Dorothy.

Sophia Helwig, playing Glinda the Good, suggests “Munchkinland, when almost everyone is on stage. It is just a blast. And the Merry Old Land of Oz is so cute and fun to perform.”

Of course, a show of this size requires a lot of effort from the cast and crew.

“I can’t even list all of the challenges in this script,” says Springborn, “Everything flies, or transforms, or melts, and all with singing and dancing.”

Caleb Eldrige, who plays the Tin Man, comments, “Mr.Springborn really pushes us to do our best in practice. We put in all the work we can.”

“Our director has made the classic show a new and unique experience. There are some things that I've never seen done before,“ says Fox. “You’ve definitely never seen a Wizard of Oz like this before.”

Tickets are available at the door: adults $7, students $5, children four years and under are free.