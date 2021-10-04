Nitrogen levels in groundwater lead to increased management

According to EPA regulations, it is unsafe to consume water that has greater than 10 mg/L, though some studies are exploring possible links to negative health outcomes at much lower levels, including pediatric cancers and birth defects (the rates of which are elevated in Nebraska), as well as reproductive cancers in adults. One of the most direct risks in consuming water high in nitrate is to infants, as it can cause “Blue Baby Syndrome” or methemoglobinemia, where there is not enough oxygen transported in the blood.

Concerned about your water? The NRD offers free analysis for nitrates and bacteria in groundwater for all district residents. Rural domestic wells are not held to public water system regulations; therefore it is the well owners’ responsibility to ensure safe drinking water. These wells should be tested at least once a year for both nitrates and bacteria. If contamination is found, the NRD staff can help you determine next steps to ensure that water is healthy and safe. For more info on the NRD’s free water testing program, visit the water quality tab of www.upperbigblue.org and click 'water testing.'