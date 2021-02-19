Next shot clinic in York to be at convention center, on Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An individual cannot receive the vaccine if they are COVID-positive and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on the day of the vaccination. Also, individuals cannot receive the vaccine if they are within 90 days of receiving the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19.

Everyone coming to the clinic must wear a face covering, health officials say. And wearing short-sleeved shirts help health workers access arms in an easier fashion.

Everyone who participates in receiving a vaccine should plan on at least 30 minutes for the vaccine procedure, which includes potential waiting time, registration, administration and observation afterwards.

If someone has questions as to whether or not they should receive the vaccine, they should contact their physician or physician assistant.

If someone needs help getting in and out of the building, they should bring one person with them to assist them.

And those in attendance are asked to bring their Medicare and/or Medicaid card with them – there will be no cost to individuals personally for the vaccine.